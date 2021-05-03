Parallel Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $144.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.62. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

