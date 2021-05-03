Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $258.40 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $261.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.50 and a 200 day moving average of $206.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.