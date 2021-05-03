Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 447,132 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 450,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $6,500,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 29.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $1,304,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.