Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,879 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,293,000 after buying an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,022. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $329.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

