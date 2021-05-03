Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 656 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, reaching $109.41. 29,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,289. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $77.20 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.