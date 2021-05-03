Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 82,290 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,290 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,777,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.08. The stock had a trading volume of 209,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,318,399. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

