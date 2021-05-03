Parsons (PSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Parsons to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $964.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Parsons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Parsons stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

PSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

