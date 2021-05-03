Party City Holdco (PRTY) to Release Earnings on Monday

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Party City Holdco to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.10 million. On average, analysts expect Party City Holdco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $778.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

