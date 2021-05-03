Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

