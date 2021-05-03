Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $97.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

