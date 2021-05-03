PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal stock opened at $262.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.43 and a one year high of $309.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

