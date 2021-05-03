PayPal (PYPL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. PayPal has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 4.54-4.54 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.99-0.99 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PayPal stock opened at $262.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.90. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $119.43 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

