Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s current price.

PSFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

PSFE stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

