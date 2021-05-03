Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s current price.
PSFE has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.
PSFE stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Read More: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.