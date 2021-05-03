PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of PCB opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 130.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 104,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

