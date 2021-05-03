PDC Energy (PDCE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. On average, analysts expect PDC Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

