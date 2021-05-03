Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pearson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE PSO opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pearson has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1885 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pearson by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

