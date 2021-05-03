PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells $110,880.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 454,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,380.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PED stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

