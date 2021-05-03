People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBCT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,111,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,730 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

