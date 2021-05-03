PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 12,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.16 on Monday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

