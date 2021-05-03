Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,109,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 144,477 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 121,646 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after buying an additional 115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

