Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 127,330 Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Fortress Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. 55,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $434.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Dawson James increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

