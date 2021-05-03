Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems makes up about 1.1% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSII. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CSII shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

