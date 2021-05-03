Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,930 shares during the period. Vericel makes up approximately 5.0% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $8,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth about $2,763,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 849.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 286,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 256,664 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vericel during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth $276,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,114,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

