Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TCMD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,484. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -128.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.78 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCMD. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

