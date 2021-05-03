Persistence Price Reaches $9.50 on Top Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Persistence has a total market cap of $152.27 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can now be bought for about $9.50 or 0.00016217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 207.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00068664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00072481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.79 or 0.00873816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00097792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.32 or 0.09035951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00046269 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 102,956,554 coins and its circulating supply is 16,031,507 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

