PFG Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,162 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

