PFG Advisors Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after buying an additional 500,982 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

