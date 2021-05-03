PFG Advisors Has $725,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $322.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.35. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $198.51 and a 12-month high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

