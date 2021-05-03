PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. 21,186,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,550,699. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,344 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,944 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

