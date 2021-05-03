Piper Sandler Boosts Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $70.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.88. 14,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,673. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Axonics has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,382.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987 over the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 83.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $13,229,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

