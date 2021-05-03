Piper Sandler Downgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.92.

WSBC stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Insiders sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 134,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $19,645,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

