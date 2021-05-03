Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Financial Institutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.07.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $505.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

