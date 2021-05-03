Piper Sandler Increases QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.80 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200-day moving average of $142.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

