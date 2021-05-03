Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0866 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $5,029.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00186908 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.