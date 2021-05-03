Plains GP (PAGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.