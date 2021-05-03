Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

