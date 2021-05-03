Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) were down 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.76. Approximately 906,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,322,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

