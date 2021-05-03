Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Hits $1.24 on Major Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $28.39 million and $1.91 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00069551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00071739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.63 or 0.00852466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,157.11 or 0.08978704 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

