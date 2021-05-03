PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PPL by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after buying an additional 332,623 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,901,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PPL stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.