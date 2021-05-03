Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$129.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$119.57 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$74.84 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.3299999 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.