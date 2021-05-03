Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 15,625 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 241.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Hess by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hess by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

NYSE:HES opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $78.25.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.