Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,436 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 186.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $270.07 on Monday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.68.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

