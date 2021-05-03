Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 9,089 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 314.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.03.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $153.83 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

