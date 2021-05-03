Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 284.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,201,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.