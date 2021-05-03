Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

