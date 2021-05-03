Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,236 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.64.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $155.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.80, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.