Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427 over the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

ORLY stock opened at $552.88 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.14 and a 12 month high of $553.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.68 and its 200 day moving average is $467.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

