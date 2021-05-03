Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,564 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

NSC traded up $3.57 on Monday, hitting $282.81. 3,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,803. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.48 and a fifty-two week high of $287.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.17 and its 200 day moving average is $246.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

