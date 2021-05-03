Probity Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 273,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,614,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 8.6% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,590,000 after buying an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $147.75. 3,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,591. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.79. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $147.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

