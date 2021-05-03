Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.17 and its 200-day moving average is $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $183.73. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

